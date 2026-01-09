Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are not keen on letting Mathys Tel move on during this month’s transfer window, despite the forward being ‘not satisfied’ with his situation at the club.

Tel arrived at the north London club last winter from Bayern Munich on a loan deal, and was signed permanently last summer from the German giants.

However, he found it difficult to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, revealing that he often ‘ended up on the ground’.

Tottenham won the Europa League last season, which saw them qualify for the Champions League, but it was not good news for Tel, as he was initially excluded from Spurs’ squad for the competition.

Thomas Frank appears to see the France Under-21 international as a bench option, even though he has featured in 14 Premier League games this term.

The 20-year-old forward has started only three league games for Spurs and two of those came in the last two games; Frank lauded him for his performance against Sunderland earlier this month.

Tel has three league goals to his name, but only 465 minutes of Premier League game time after the first half of the season, the forward is growing increasingly unhappy.

Forward Richarlison Mathys Tel Mohammed Kudus Dejan Kulusevski Wilson Odobert Randal Kolo Muani Dane Scarlett Tottenham Hotspur’s forwards

According to French radio station RMC Sport, the Tottenham forward is ‘not satisfied with the situation’ at the club.

It has been suggested that the French forward is open to listening to offers this month, as he aims to play in the World Cup later this year for his country.

However, Spurs do not want to lose Tel, not even on a loan deal this month, as they are already short on attackers.

As such, they are not keen on the idea of letting him go.

They have the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke out with injuries, and Mohammed Kudus has joined that list as he is set to be out for a substantial period.

Spurs recently sold Welsh attacker Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, and now they have no intention of offloading another forward.

However, Tel’s mind could change if he becomes a regular fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and scores freely to get Didier Deschamps’ attention.

The young attacker, though, will need to be at his very best for the remainder of the campaign to secure a place in France’s World Cup squad, as they have some of the best attackers all around the world at their disposal.