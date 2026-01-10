Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Sunderland

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:15 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton have progressed in the Premier League under Moyes and banished any worries about being dragged into a relegation battle, though there are still concerns about their ability to score goals on a consistent basis.

Moyes has been relying on Tim Iroegbunam more often in recent weeks, due to the absence of Idrissa Gueye at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Toffees boss is pleased with what he has been seeing from the midfielder, but believes he needs consistency in his game.

He is not included today, with Merlin Rohl slotting into midfield with James Garner.

Moyes would surely welcome a run in the FA Cup this season, as despite his superb first spell as Everton boss, he was not able to deliver a trophy; Everton did reach the FA Cup final under him in 2009.

He must though try to steer Everton past Premier League opposition today in the shape of Sunderland and is without a host of players.

Michael Keane and Jack Grealish are suspended, while Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Seamus Coleman and Charly Alcaraz are injured.

Iliman Ndiaye, like Gueye, is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite a lengthy list of absences, Moyes has been clear that he wants to see Everton compete in the FA Cup.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Sunderland this afternoon is Jordan Pickford, while a back four of Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Vitaly Mykolenko is picked.

Moyes goes with a midfield of Merlin Rohl and James Garner, while Tyler Dibling, Harrison Armstrong and Dwight McNeil support Beto.

If Moyes needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions then he has options off the bench to change his Everton lineup vs Sunderland and they include big money summer signing Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs Sunderland

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Rohl, Garner, Dibling, Armstrong, McNeil, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, King, Barry, Aznou, Graham, Welch, Campbell, Olayiwola, Bates