Besiktas are discussing terms with Wolves for forward Jhon Arias, while the Turkish Super Lig club would also like to bring in Emmanuel Agbadou alongside the Colombian winger.

The Old Gold have been in massive disarray this term, as they are currently 20th in the Premier League table with only seven points.

However, things are not all bad at Molineux, as since the turn of the year, they have not lost a league game and are experiencing a pick-up in form under Rob Edwards.

Edwards’ men won their first game of the season against West Ham United, who they beat 3-0 at home.

Wolves however are still widely expected to be relegated from the Premier League and will have to handle the drop in income that will result.

Multiple Old Gold stars could be on their way out of the club in the ongoing winter window and it has been suggested the club will listen to offers for a host of them.

Besiktas are showing particular attention in a Wolves pair in the shape of Arias and Agbadou.

Agbadou is a player Besiktas have been looking at for several weeks, with a potential loan deal being eyed.

Talks have been taking place and, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are also discussing terms with Wolves regarding Arias.

The Old Gold are dealing with other interest in the 28-year-old Colombian, as Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense have made him their priority.

Arias has recently been moved more centrally by Edwards in recent games and he played and scored in the 6-1 FA Cup demolition of Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Besiktas could be an attractive option for Arias if he does leave Molineux as it would keep him playing in a top flight European league.

The Black Eagles are currently just fifth in the Turkish Super Lig table, but are only six points from third spot and want January reinforcements.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has also been heavily linked with a Wolves exit amid a growing sense he could leave, but the club are set against selling top talent Mateus Mane.