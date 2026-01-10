Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Roma are working to ‘establish a position of advantage’ in the race to land Aston Villa target Robinio Vaz from French giants Marseille.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side are third in the league table, six points behind table toppers Arsenal, but there have been concerns expressed over their squad depth when it comes to fighting for the title.

Aston Villa are alive to new signings to bring in to beef up Emery’s squad and they are being linked with several players.

A defender is on their agenda and they are keen on Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, who is also on Leeds United’s radar.

Summer signing Harvey Elliot could well move on after falling out of favour, but Emery could add to midfield, with an interest in Venezia star Issa Doumbia.

Villa have also set their eyes on a centre forward in the form of Marseille’s 18-year-old starlet Vaz, who has already made six goal contributions in 14 Ligue 1 games for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Roma also want to sign Vaz and, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Marseille have ‘opened up’ to letting him go.

Game Result Paris FC (H) 5-2 Le Havre (H) 6-2 Angers (H) (two) 2-2 Robinio Vaz’s goals this season

The Italians held lengthy talks with Marseille on Friday and are continuing those talks this weekend as they bid to ‘establish a position of advantage’ in the race.

Roma are also in constant contact with Vaz’s entourage, with the valuation of the attacker set at the €30m mark.

Aston Villa may well have to move quickly if they are serious about being able to sign Vaz from Marseille.

With Roma putting in the legwork on a deal, they could soon have the player set on a move to the Italian capital over all other options.

Vaz has been capped by France at multiple youth levels, up to the country’s Under-20s, and is regarded as a top prospect.

His current deal at the Stade Velodrome runs until 2028.