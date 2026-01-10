Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder George Earthy says being at Bristol City ‘feels like home’ after he completed a loan switch to the Championship club.

Earthy made his debut for the Hammers during the 2023/24 season, in Europe first by coming off the bench against Freiburg in the Europa League, and a later Premier League appearance coming against Fulham.

He rounded off the season with two further appearances in the league against Luton Town and Manchester City, scoring against the Hatters, and earned the Young Hammer of the Year award.

Earthy subsequently was sent to Bristol City last season, to aid with his development, and the young midfielder did not disappoint, becoming a mainstay in a Robins side which finished in the playoff spots, and earned another award as he was voted Bristol City’s Young Player of the Year.

He also was lauded consistently throughout the campaign, with praise for his passing against Sheffield United in March, and for his tireless pressing against Watford in April, being but a few examples of the compliments he was showered with last season.

Expected to kick on this year, Earthy has struggled with injuries, making only a paltry eight-minute substitute appearance against Fulham so far.

West Ham’s turmoil has also not helped, with first Graham Potter, and now Nuno Espirito Santo failing to lift the side out of the relegation zone.

The Hammers are looking for immediate solutions, as they seek to bridge the seven-point themselves and safety, with Nottingham Forest in 17th on 21 points.

As such, they have made the decision to send Earthy back to Ashton Gate on a new loan deal and the midfielder is delighted.

Earthy admits that he feels at home at Bristol City and still remembers the love he was given by the Robins fans last term.

He told Bristol City’s official site: “The place feels like home and so I am really happy to be back.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again.

“I have always been thinking about [my chant] since I left.

“They were so good to me, it is special to be back, and I cannot wait to get back in front of them again.”

Bristol City are again in the promotion mix, seven points behind Middlesbrough in second, and a mere two points off the playoff spots.

A promotion campaign will undoubtedly prove to be a more positive environment for Earthy to develop in.

Earthy and the Hammers will hope that the two clubs can meet next season, but just not in the Championship.