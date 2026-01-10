Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are now close to signing Sturm Graz star Tochi Chukwuani as he ‘has been authorised’ to undergo a medical with the Scottish giants ahead of completing a move to Ibrox.

Danny Rohl has made clear his desire for fresh faces in this month’s transfer window and the Gers want Chukwuani.

They have been holding talks to thrash out a transfer fee for the midfielder, who missed a recent Sturm Graz friendly as discussions between the two clubs picked up pace.

Now Rangers have a breakthrough in place based on a fee in the region of €5m, with add-ons and a sell-on clause included.

And, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, as a result, Chukwuani ‘has been authorised’ to undergo a medical with Rangers.

The Gers will want to quickly put Chukwuani through his medical paces and then proceed for him to sign his contract to complete the move.

Chukwuani, 22, moved to Sturm Graz in 2024 from Danish outfit Lyngby and picked up the Austrian Bundesliga title with the club last term.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

A key man at Sturm Graz, his departure will be felt keenly by the Austrians.

Rangers are also making transfer moves in other directions and have asked Sunderland about signing Dan Neil and Romaine Mundle.

Mundle, who is wanted on loan by Rangers, has struggled for game time at Sunderland this season.

However, Regis Le Bris named Mundle his his Sunderland lineup vs Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It is unclear if that development means Le Bris is minded to keep hold of the winger rather than let him move on in the transfer window.

Rangers, who have pushed themselves back into the Scottish Premiership title race, will be hoping Mundle is still given the green light to depart the Stadium of Light this month.

Rohl has insisted his side are hungry to keep up the winning momentum, which could be a challenge given the number of fixtures the Gers must tackle this month.

They are also in action in the Scottish Cup and the Europa League, in addition to their Scottish Premiership commitments.