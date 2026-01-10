Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool out-on-loan full-back Kostas Tsimikas is attracting interest from two Premier League sides amid the possible end of his loan at Roma.

The Greek left-back started his career on his home soil and played 86 games for Greece Super League giants Olympiacos.

Liverpool signed him to be Andrew Robertson’s backup and made only two Premier League appearances in his first season in England.

Tsimikas stepped up whenever needed over the years at the Reds as Robertson’s number two for the Anfield outfit.

Back in the summer window, however, Liverpool splashed big money for Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez and Tsimikas was sent on loan.

His ex-club Olympiacos were keen on him, but Serie A giants Roma were persistent about wanting him on a season-long loan.

However, the 29-year-old’s time in Italy is not going according to plan and it was suggested that he could be back at Liverpool soon as Roma have been considering cutting his loan short.

Club Appearances Liverpool 115 Olympiacos 86 Willem II 37 Roma 13 Esbjerg 13 Kostas Tsimikas’ appearances by club

Tsimikas could have a move within the Premier League on the table if that happens.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Tsimikas could leave Roma and two unnamed Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing him.

It has been suggested that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini does not see Tsimikas as a huge part of his plans and the Greek could well leave.

Tsimikas has play in just nine Serie A games this season, often warming the bench, and that is likely not up to his expectations.

And new interest from Premier League clubs could well suit Tsimikas, as it was suggested that he wants to play in Europe’s top five leagues if he is to leave the Italian giants.

Currently, it is unclear which Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the defender, but his experience could be valuable for clubs, especially the promoted sides.

Tsimikas has played in 66 Premier League matches, providing ten assists for Liverpool.