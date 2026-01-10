Jan Kruger/Getty Images

No official offers have been received yet by Inter Milan for Davide Frattesi, despite Nottingham Forest being keen on him and having ‘made contact’.

Nottingham Forest have had a poor start to the campaign and seen a series of managerial changes, with Sean Dyche given the job to stop the rot.

Forest were dumped out of the FA Cup on Friday night by Wrexham and Dyche is expected to do some business this month to add increased depth.

Strengthening the forward department is high on their list and Forest have been linked with Youssef En-Nesyri, but it has been suggested that they might have a tough time convincing the player to move to the City Ground.

There have already been outgoings, with Nottingham Forest agreeing a loan with Eintracht Frankfurt for Arnaud Kalimuendo and the German side’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, dubbed him a clinical finisher.

Another forward in Dyche’s squad, in the form of Dan Ndoye, is on Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna’s shortlist of targets and he has enquired about the Forest star’s availability.

Midfield is another area Forest are looking to add to, as the City Ground outfit have Inter Milan’s Frattesi, who was being chased by Newcastle United in the summer, on their radar.

Competition Appearances Serie A 141 Serie B 106 Champions League 24 Coppa Italia 15 Davide Frattesi’s top competitions for appearances

Juventus and Galatasaray are also interested in Frattesi, however, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, there have been no official offers for the midfielder so far, despite Nottingham Forest having ‘made contact’.

There remains much time for that to change, but Inter are firm in their demand for a fee of €35m, which appears to rule out a switch within Serie A.

Inter snapped up the 26-year-old midfielder from Sassuolo following a successful loan spell at the San Siro.

Frattesi is an Italy international with 33 caps to his name and the Nerazzurri feel their valuation of him is fair.

He has though largely slipped out of favour at Inter this season and has clocked just over 200 minutes of Serie A football.