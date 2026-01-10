Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘have asked’ about former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who is on the books at Serie A side Lazio.

The Tricky Trees had an unsurprisingly eventful summer transfer window after they secured a place for themselves in this season’s Europa League.

A host of players were signed to strengthen the squad and they addressed every area of the pitch with fresh faces.

Brazilian midfield star Douglas Luiz was notably brought in from Serie A giants Juventus on a season-long loan with an option to buy, but the Tricky Trees are rated as unlikely to trigger that.

Nottingham Forest are being linked with midfielders in this month’s window and Sean Dyche could add to his options.

Forest have been linked with Liverpool player Tyler Morton, who Juventus are keeping an eye on, and joined French side Lyon last summer.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Premier League outfit are showing interest in Lazio midfielder Dele-Bashiru.

Player English club Pedro Rodriguez Chelsea Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester City Nuno Tavares Arsenal Players at Lazio who have played in England

Nottingham Forest ‘have asked’ about the Lazio man, who it is suggested could depart Rome in this month’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Lazio last season on loan from Hatayspor with an obligation to buy and then completed a permanent switch.

The Nigeria star played in 29 games for Biancocelsti last term and contributed to five goals directly in all competitions.

He started the first four games of the season for Lazio, but a hamstring injury kept him out for a substantial period, and now he is away with his national team for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Manchester City youth product spent eleven years with the Cityzens and joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2020, starting his senior career.

His progress and development at the Owls was hailed by then boss Darren Moore, who stressed Dele-Bashiru has ‘individual brilliance’.

Dele-Bashiru featured 86 times for the Owls before he joined Hatayspor and is under contract at Lazio until the summer of 2028.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will make an offer for the Nigerian and Dele-Bashiru could fancy a move back to England, where he played for the majority of his playing career.