Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has named Rangers transfer target Romaine Mundle in the starting lineup to face Everton in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Le Bris vowed to go strong for the tie against the Toffees at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and has lived up to his word.

He has made just four changes to Sunderland’s last side, with Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Noah Sadiki coming into the team.

Mundle, who is the subject of an approach from Scottish giants Rangers, is handed what is his first start since last season’s Championship playoff final.

Rangers want to sign Mundle on a loan deal to strengthen Danny Rohl’s options in the final third of the pitch.

Le Bris has admitted he is prepared to open the door to players seeking game time, but will prioritise the needs of Sunderland first and foremost.

Whether Mundle being given a start sends a message over his status is unclear, with the winger able to show what he can do and push for further Sunderland game time.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Rangers will also be hoping the 22-year-old can avoid an injury, which could scupper their hopes of taking him to Ibrox.

Mundle spent time in the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, but decided to kick off his professional career in Belgium with Standard Liege.

Swansea City, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle were all keen to take him from Standard Liege in early 2024.

It was Sunderland though who won the race for the winger and he landed at the end of 2024’s winter transfer window.

Having found game time in the Premier League difficult to come by, all eyes will be on whether Mundle does seize his opportunity and convince Le Bris he should not be parted with this month.