Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has emerged as a target for Champions League club and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder and have drawn up a shortlist of players who could potentially fit the bill.

They currently lead the Turkish Super Lig table and are well placed to progress past the Champions League league phase.

Galatasaray though want reinforcements and, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, they have ‘also considered’ Sarr as a possible answer to their midfielder desire.

The Tottenham man has been put on their shortlist, but is ‘not at the top of the list’.

It is suggested that Galatasaray would have to pay in the region of €30m to tempt Tottenham into doing business.

Sarr has regularly been handed game time at Tottenham by boss Thomas Frank, but Spurs do have a number of players capable of operating in his position.

Club Years Metz 2020-2021 Tottenham Hotspur 2021- Metz (loan) 2021-2022 Pape Matar Sarr’s career history

Galatasaray have shown interest in Sarr in the past and held talks over signing him from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, when he had yet to make a major impact in north London.

He has though since kicked on and was lauded for his performance against Manchester City earlier this season, with one former Premier League star insisting his energy levels were ‘just outrageous’.

Tottenham are struggling under Frank, who they took from Brentford in the summer, and have just been dumped out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa.

Frank named a strong side for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but goals from Emi Buendia and Morgan Rogers for the visitors claimed a 2-1 win for Unai Emery’s men.

In the Premier League, Tottenham have lost more games than they have won, eight to seven, and have a dire home record, with only two wins in ten matches.

Strugglers West Ham United are due to visit Tottenham next weekend.