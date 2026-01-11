Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Ex-Juventus midfielder Bruno Mazzia believes that the Old Lady have better options compared to Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who he believes has a hard to control temperament.

The Italian attacker came through Fiorentina’s youth system and then spent four years at Serie A giants Juventus.

Chiesa made a fantastic start to life at the Allianz Stadium, but his last two years at the club were littered with multiple injury issues.

Liverpool signed him for what they saw as a bargain fee in the summer of 2024, with a number of add-ons, but his first season at the Reds saw him sustaining injury issues, and this term, Arne Slot has preferred other options over him.

As the winter transfer window is now open for business, the 28-year-old winger has been linked with a move back to Italy, as he eyes playing regularly to help his national team hopes.

Chiesa’s former club, Juventus, are one of the clubs who are keen on signing the Italian forward and they have been in touch with the Liverpool winger about heading home.

Former Juventus star Mazzia though is unsure on whether it would be a wise move for the Bianconeri.

He stressed that the Liverpool bit-part winger is a player of great value, but he pointed out some behavioural issues.

He believes that Chiesa has some hard-to-contain temperament issues and is also of the view that the Old Lady have good options anyway within their ranks.

“Chiesa is a player of absolute value, but I have some doubts about him”, the ex-Juventus star told Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“He has a temper that’s sometimes hard to control.

“And Juventus seem to have good options in every area of the pitch.”

In the summer transfer window, he was heavily linked with a potential move back to Serie A, but Liverpool decided they did not want to play ball as they wanted the squad depth he added.

The Italian has made 20 appearances for the Merseyside giants, but he has started only one game combined in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Liverpool are believed to be preferring only a permanent deal if they do let him leave and it is unclear if Juventus, who favour a loan, would be happy to meet those terms.