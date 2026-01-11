George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has hailed Whites star Brenden Aaronson for the way he has handled criticism and started to shine brightly, dubbing him a ‘proper manager’s player’.

The United States international has regularly been trusted by Daniel Farke, who admitted towards the end of November that criticism of Aaronson has been so notable it has even been discussed within the dressing room.

Aaronson has put in especially strong performances over the festive period, being hailed by a Leeds legend for his on the pitch response to critics.

Grayson has also noted how the American has performed for Leeds in recent weeks and dubbed him a ‘proper manager’s player’ due to his tireless work rate.

He thinks Aaronson, who scored twice in Leeds’ 4-3 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, is a ‘diamond’ of a player who has knuckled down.

“I like his mentality because he went away, was criticised, got a lot of stick when he came back, but he just keeps going”, Grayson said on LUTV (16.28).

“He is a proper manager’s player because he will just keep running. He will keep going. He is playing with a lot of confidence.

Level Caps United States U15s 2 United States U23s 3 United States 56 Brenden Aaronson at international level

“He is surely proving people wrong because he has been criticised without a shadow of doubt for some of his performances.

“But, he is a diamond of a player that a manager wants to pick because he is very reliable, and gives his all.

“He might not give the same quality as some of the players, but at this moment of time, he is probably the first player on the team sheet.”

Aaronson was named on the bench for Leeds’ FA Cup clash against Derby County, with Farke looking to give the American rest.

His optimistic mindset is something that has not been lost on his brother Paxten, who is also a footballer, and revealed that Brenden taught him to give out positive energy.

Paxten currently plays for MLS side Colorado Rapids, following a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.