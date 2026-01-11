Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has revealed that his side have kept a check on Everton talent Francis Okoronkwo, who he feels looked very threatening at Salford City.

The Toffees recalled Okoronkwo from his season-long loan spell at Lincoln City to send him out to fellow League One club Doncaster Rovers for the remainder of the season.

Before leaving the automatic promotion contenders, Okoronkwo had played 20 games for them, scoring two goals.

However, it was not just Okoronkwo’s Lincoln City performances that caught the eye of the League One strugglers, with McCann revealing Doncaster kept an eye on the Everton starlet since his performances in a Salford City shirt last season.

Referring to Okoronkwo’s performance in the EFL Trophy game for Everton Under-21s against Doncaster back in 2023, McCann told his club’s official website: “Frankie is a player we’ve been aware of for a couple of years, ever since he played here against us in the EFL Trophy.

“We’ve kept an eye on him.

“He had a really good loan at Salford last year and looked really threatening for them until he picked up his injury.

“And then in the first half of this season, he’s been in and around a winning team at Lincoln and contributed to what they are and what they’re doing at this time.”

Game Competition Fleetwood Town (H) EFL Trophy AFC Wimbledon (A) League One Wigan Athletic (H) League One Doncaster Rovers’ next three games

Describing Okoronkwo’s strengths as a player, McCann added that as a central forward, the 21-year-old is quick, powerful and aggressive, and is somebody who will give Doncaster the chance to turn opposition defenders on their heels.

“He’s a young centre forward, powerful, quick, aggressive.

“He gives us the option of going in to him or go in behind teams as well.”

Everton identified the forward while he was on the books at Sunderland and struck a deal with the Black Cats to sign him for £1m.

He arrived on Merseyside rated as a top talent and Everton will want to see further development come from his loan stint at Doncaster Rovers.

Okoronkwo has walked into the middle of a relegation battle and the Toffees are sure to be keen to see how he handles the situation.