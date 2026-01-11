Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has stressed the importance of Reading’s older players and believes that the Royals are benefiting from adding experience to the mix.

Reading appointed Leam Richardson as permanent manager in October 2025, after Noel Hunt was sacked following a poor start to the season.

The Royals have been on a good run since, winning six of their last ten games in League One and find themselves four points off the final playoff spot after 24 games.

Reading finished seventh in the table last season, finishing just outside the playoff spots and had a busy summer transfer window, as they looked to bridge that gap.

The Royals lost several talented young players like Harvey Knibbs, Michael Craig and Amadou Mbengue to other EFL clubs in the summer.

Reading chose to bring in older players to the club, in order to provide balance to their squad.

Experienced players like Derrick Williams, Matt Ritchie and Jack Marriott arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, along with other talented younger players.

Game Competition Leyton Orient (A) League One Barnsley (H) League One Exeter City (H) League One Next three Reading games

The choice of relying on older players has worked well for Reading so far, with Marriott netting eight League One goals, as they look to get over the line in their playoff push.

Ex-EFL star Clarke noted the importance of Reading bringing in experienced players and believes that they are making a bit of a difference for the club this season.

He praised the performances of striker Marriott, stating the work he puts in for Reading as a massive positive.

Clarke named other veteran players in the Reading squad who have been the mainstays in Richardson’s well-balanced team.

“The biggest thing I noticed for Reading, and I saw them a lot in the flesh last year, is they are older”, Clarke said on What The EFL (33:00).

“They had a really young team before, some of those players have gone on for bigger and better things.

“What they have done is that they have brought in players of experience and they are making a bit of difference.

“Jack Marriott is a great example, leading the line, you know what you are going to get with him.

“He will score goals, he will work his sock off every single game for you, you have just got to keep him fit.

“Lewis Wing is not getting any younger, Derrick Williams has been really good at the back for them, Andy Yiadom as well, bit of a veteran.

“They are all mainstays in the team for Leam Richardson, so nice balanced style.”

Reading beat playoff contenders Stockport County 1-0 in their last League One fixture, with the winning goal coming from midfielder Wing.

Marriott and Wing are the top goalscorers and assist providers respectively for the Royals so far in this campaign, vindicating Clarke’s statement.

The Royals are due to head to face Leyton Orient next weekend and lost 2-0 away at the O’s last term.