Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Serie A outfit Roma have hit the accelerator to sign Donyell Malen and already have ‘an agreement with Aston Villa‘ for the Dutchman in place.

The Netherlands-born attacker started his early days with Eredivisie giants Ajax and he was in Arsenal’s academy for two years, after the Gunners snapped him up in 2015.

Malen started his senior career with PSV Eindhoven, where he impressed with 55 goals and 20 assists in 116 games, and had a good four-year spell with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Last winter, the Villa Park outfit paid £21m to the Bundesliga side to sign the versatile Netherlands attacker, who has been hailed by Unai Emery for his ‘tactical’ work.

Emery, though, does not consider the 26-year-old as a certain starter, as he has started only five Premier League matches this term.

He does start for Aston Villa in the Europa League and the other cup competitions, where he has made an impact whenever given the chance.

Malen has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 29 games for the Villans this season, racking up 1,106 minutes of game time.

Club Years PSV Eindhoven 2017-2021 Borussia Dortmund 2021-2025 Aston Villa 2026- Donyell Malen’s career history

However, the 26-year-old has been widely linked with a potential move to Italy, where Serie A giants Roma are interested.

Now it appears a deal is moving quickly as, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Roma have reached ‘an agreement with Aston Villa’.

It has been suggested that the clubs in the conversation are ‘accelerating’ to complete a deal in the coming days.

Aston Villa loanee Leon Bailey, at Roma, could return this month, but Giallorossi sporting director is a fan of the Jamaica international.

Emery’s side have signed young Brazilian attacker Alysson, and are keen on Marseille’s Robinio Vaz, who is closing in on a move to Roma.

If Malen leaves the Villans this month, the Birmingham-based club could well look to strengthen their frontline, as they will have no proper strikers apart from Ollie Watkins.

The financial details of a potential deal for the Dutchman are not yet known and it remains to be seen if he will make a loan or a permanent move.