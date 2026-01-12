Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘have enquired’ about the situation of Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as they eye a potential swoop.

Unai Emery has steered Aston Villa to overcome a tough start of the season, where it was questioned where they would find goals from, to into the Premier League title race.

Despite pushing themselves into the conversation for the title, there remain doubts over whether they can go the distance and Richard Keys recently insisted by March, Villa will have dropped out of the reckoning.

The club are looking to back Emery in this month’s transfer window though to boost the quality at his disposal and they are looking towards La Liga for an addition.

Gallagher, on the books at Atletico Madrid, has been linked with a return to England, with Aston Villa keen.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Aston Villa ‘have enquired’ about his situation, taking a firm step towards a potential swoop.

It is unclear how much Aston Villa would have to pay to take Gallagher from Atletico Madrid this month.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Gallagher has been in and out of the side at Los Rojiblancos this term, clocking just 665 minutes of football in La Liga, but turning out in 19 games.

He has played in every one of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League league phase games so far, putting him up against Premier League opposition twice in the shape of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Aston Villa also continue to be linked with a host of other potential signings, with Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi firmly on their radar.

The Villa Park outfit are keen too on Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia, however the Serie B club are firmly opposed to letting him leave this month as they chase promotion.

Joining Aston Villa at the moment is likely to be a hugely attracting proposition for players given their form and progress under Emery.

One former Aston Villa star recently insisted that Villa just a huge appetite to win games, which is driving their title push.