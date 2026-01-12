Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher is snubbing Aston Villa to join Tottenham Hotspur because he believes that he will get more starts at Spurs than would be the case at Villa.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has become a hot topic in the winter transfer window with Aston Villa looking to do a quick deal to take him to Villa Park; there have been concerns over whether Aston Villa have the squad depth needed for a title challenge to be sustained.

However Tottenham, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, and following their loss against Aston Villa at the weekend, have been knocked out of the FA Cup, moved to hijack the swoop on Monday afternoon.

Despite Aston Villa being in a much healthier state in the Premier League, Gallagher has decided he wants to join Tottenham instead.

And Gallagher, who was prepared to join either club, believes that if he heads for north London he will get more game time.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Tottenham over Aston Villa.

“Always open to both moves, but Gallagher understood to want to return to London and believes he’ll get more starts at Spurs.

Club Chelsea Charlton Athletic Swansea City West Brom Crystal Palace Atletico Madrid Clubs Conor Gallagher has played for

“Spurs hijacked the deal on Monday afternoon after getting encouragement from player camp.”

Now Tottenham will look to get the deal, which is expected to cost €40m, done quickly and put him at the disposal of under pressure boss Thomas Frank.

Last summer, Newcastle United were credited with an interest in Gallagher, but those links were eventually played down.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone uses the English midfielder as an off-the-bench substitute as he has started only four La Liga games this term despite making 19 league appearances.

Spurs have a host of injuries in their midfield, as James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergavall are currently out, while Pape Matar Sarr, who is away with his country due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, is being considered by Galatasaray.

Gallagher has close to 150 Premier League appearances to his name and his potential arrival at Spurs would make him a starting name for Frank.

The midfielder appears to believe so and is relishing the chance to play week in, week out, at Tottenham.

Spurs host West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Frank will have the boost of having Gallagher available against the relegation-battlers.