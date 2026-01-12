AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have ‘decided’ that they do not want to trigger the option to buy for Edson Alvarez, who is on loan at the Turkish club from West Ham United.

The Mexican impressed in his four-year spell at Dutch giants Ajax, where he made close to 150 appearances before he left for England.

The Irons paid more than €40m to the Eredivisie side for the Mexico international, as he was considered one of the key players at the Dutch giants.

Then Ajax technical director Sven Mislintat told West Ham that they were signing one of the best available defensive midfielders.

Alvarez has made 73 appearances for the London club and he was a regular starter when he joined, but fell out of favour as time passed.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was made available in the summer window, with a host of clubs showing interest in him.

Super Lig club Fenerbahce ended up snapping him up, which allowed West Ham to bring in new players to bolster their squad with fresh faces.

Alvarez made a positive impact on his arrival at the Turkish club, as one journalist described him as a brutal and intimidating individual.

Player Matteo Guendouzi Caglar Soyuncu Fred Jhon Duran Marco Asensio Nelson Semedo Former Premier League players at Fenerbahce

The defensively solid Mexico star, though, has been facing some injury issues, amid his loan deal also consisting of an option to buy at the end of the season.

The option is worth around €22m for Alvarez, and it was suggested that the Yellow Canaries had been looking to reduce the option to buy for the Mexican.

However, things have seemingly got worse, as Fenerbahce have now ‘decided’ not to trigger the option to buy, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Alvarez has racked up 1,000 minutes of game time in half a season at the Yellow Canaries, who are concerned about his injury issues.

His current deal at the Hammers runs until the summer of 2028 and Fenerbahce not wanting to keep him is likely to be a blow.

Another defensive midfielder on the books at West Ham, in the shape of Guido Rodriguez, has been attracting interest.

Juventus are keen on the Argentine, but talks have now stalled.