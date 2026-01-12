Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Leeds United man Matthew Kilgallon has praised Whites forward Joel Piroe, stating that his recent performance against Derby County has put him back in contention and, in his view, merits keeping him at the club.

Piroe joined Leeds from Swansea City in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract and has since made more than 95 appearances for the Elland Road side.

He played a key role in last season’s promotion to the Premier League, as Leeds clinched the Championship title, featuring in 46 league matches and scoring 19 goals to finish as the division’s top scorer.

The current campaign has seen the striker play a more peripheral role under Daniel Farke, with Aidy White saying he does not have the mobility and physical presence to fit Farke’s current system, his involvement limited to ten league appearances and no goal contributions so far.

He was recalled to the starting lineup for the FA Cup tie against Derby County at the weekend and, despite hitting the woodwork and being denied by a penalty save, impressed with his work rate and passing as the Whites secured a 3-1 victory.

Kilgallon praised Piroe for his attitude and impact, highlighting the forward’s response to limited playing time this season.

He noted that, despite playing regularly last season, the 26-year-old has had fewer opportunities this season, but made the most of his chance, working hard and contributing effectively, particularly with the quality he showed against the Rams.

Club Years PSV Eindhoven 2016-2021 Sparta Rotterdam (loan) 2019-2020 Swansea City 2021-2023 Leeds United 2023- Test table

Amid Championship and foreign interest, the 42-year-old added that the performance was enough to put Piroe back in contention and, in his view, justifies keeping him at the club in this month’s transfer window.

Kilgallon said on LUTV (3:21): “Yes, he’s got that. I thought Joel Piroe showed great attitude today.

“He has not played a lot of football and last season he played a lot.

“So, you know, to come on there and put a proper shift in.

“I mean, some of his passes in areas, the final third, the weight of the pass, were great.

“I think he did really well and showed, puts his name forward, puts himself back in.

“You know, people are thinking he might go out on loan, but for me, off that, if I was Daniel Farke, I’m keeping him.”

After a bright showing in the cup tie, Piroe will be hoping he has put himself back on the manager’s radar for more regular minutes in the Premier League.

Leeds now welcome Fulham to Elland Road on Saturday before traveling to Goodison Park to face David Moyes’ Everton.

Piroe admitted last year that at some point he could well head back to former club PSV Eindhoven, where he feels he has unfinished business.