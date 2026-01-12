Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Besiktas are narrowing the gap between what they are prepared to pay for Emmanuel Agbadou and what Wolves want, with their president ‘in contact to finalise’ the deal.

Agbadou joined Wolves a year ago, in January 2025 from French side Reims, and has since made 34 appearances for them.

The 28-year old has started 13 games in all competitions for Wolves this season and was part of Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations squad; the Ivory Coast lost 3-2 against Egypt in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Wolves are one of the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League and a number of players have been linked with seeking a Molineux exit this month.

Agbadou has been linked with a move away from Wolves, with interest from Turkish side Besiktas, who have been in contact with the English club.

Besiktas were initially looking for a loan move but are now in negotiations for a permanent transfer for the Ivorian.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the difference in valuation of transfer fees between the two clubs has now narrowed.

Game Competition Newcastle United (H) Premier League Manchester City (A) Premier League Bournemouth (H) Premier League Wolves’ next three games

Besiktas president Serdal Adali ‘is in contact to finalise’ a deal for the defender with Wolves and the player is keen to make the move.

Agbadou has been offered a three-and-a-half year contract with Besiktas if he makes the move to Turkey this month.

Wolves, who lie bottom of the Premier League table, face an almost impossible task in avoiding relegation and offloading some players now may make sense.

Agbadou is not the only Wolves player of interest to Besiktas as they are also discussing terms over signing Colombian attacker Jhon Arias.

The Molineux outfit are also aiming to bring in players to improve their squad and have been looking at Hibernian striker Kieron Bowie.

While they have been largely written off when it comes to surviving, Rob Edwards’ team have hit an improved run of form and if they were able to string two or three wins together then the picture could change.