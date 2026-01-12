Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon has praised James Justin, describing him as fantastic and highlighting how his form has created healthy competition for the right-back role, challenging Jayden Bogle for the spot.

The 27-year-old signed for Leeds from Leicester City on a four-year deal in the summer, landing a player they had been keen on since 2018, and has since made four Premier League starts, largely playing second fiddle to Bogle.

Bogle, who joined the Whites ahead of last season, enjoyed a standout 2024/25 campaign, recording a career-high six goals and four assists as Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League and lifted the Championship trophy.

He has remained the first choice under Daniel Farke this term, starting 18 league matches, providing one assist, and scoring once in the EFL Cup.

Bogle was initially rested for the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, but a calf injury has sidelined him for the last three games.

In his absence, summer signing Justin has impressed with his solid defensive work while also showing attacking intent, striking the crossbar against Newcastle United last week before netting his first goal for the club to seal a 3-1 victory in the FA Cup over Derby County at Pride Park.

Kilgallon highlighted the qualities Justin has shown when coming on as a defender, noting his awareness, determination, and willingness to seize opportunities even in challenging conditions.

Club Years Luton Town 2015-2019 Leicester City 2019-2025 Leeds United 2025- James Justin’s career history

He feels the defender made his presence felt against the Rams, showcasing his qualities on the pitch and praising him as fantastic.

The 42-year-old also highlighted Bogle’s strong start to the campaign, adding that the competition between the two right-back options is pushing standards higher and proving beneficial for the team.

Kilgallon said on LUTV (14:45): “Yes, it’s about sniffing it out a little bit as well and having the desire to get there, showing that he can.

“I say he’s come on there. Sometimes it’s not easy coming on as a defender, is it? Especially when it’s freezing out there.

“He’s come on and shown what he’s all about.

“He’s been fantastic.

“I mean, Bogle, for me as well, has started off the season great, but it’s great to have competition, isn’t it?

“Two right backs slash wing-backs really putting each other under pressure, and what’s great for the team.”

With Bogle sidelined and no return date in sight, the spotlight now falls on Justin to see whether he can seize his chance and deliver performances strong enough to keep him in contention even once the 25-year-old returns.

Leeds now welcome ninth-placed Fulham to Elland Road, with the visitors arriving on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The mental strength being shown by the Whites has been hailed of late, with one former Leeds boss insisting that as rivals fold, Farke’s side do not.