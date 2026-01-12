Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Bologna star Jhon Lucumi is back on Sunderland’s radar in this month’s transfer window, as the Black Cats are ‘ready to re-open talks’ for the Colombian centre-back.

The newly promoted Premier League side signed a host of players in the summer window, as they addressed every area of the pitch to prepare themselves for the challenge of the top flight.

The likes of Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele and Lutsharel Geertruida were brought in to beef up the backline.

Sunderland, though, looked to bring in more centre-backs and Bologna’s star defender Lucumi was one of them, as they made him their ‘priority’.

Even though the Rossoblu were not interested in offloading their key defender in the summer, the Black Cats kept pressing for him, but he ended up staying put at the Serie A club.

And then in October, it was suggested that Regis Le Bris’ side would not make a move for the Colombia international this month, something they had been widely expected to do.

However, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Black Cats are back on Lucumi’s trail and are ‘ready to re-open talks’.

Game Competition Hellas Verona (A) Serie A Fiorentina (H) Serie A Celtic (H) Europa League Bologna’s next three games

Bologna have been trying to tie the Colombian to a longer contract since last summer, but he is yet to sign a new deal at the Rossoblu.

And now it has been claimed that the 27-year-old has rejected another contract extension offer at the Italian top-flight club, and that could present an opportunity for Sunderland.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2027 and Vincenzo Italiano’s side want €30m to sell.

Both Dan Ballard and Alderete have missed games due to injury issues, and versatile defender Arthur Masuaku wants to leave, with one Belgian club keen on him.

Lucumi has been on Bologna’s books since the summer of 2022 and has played 132 times for the Rossoblu, playing regularly in the Europa League this season.

The 27-year-old centre-back is a key player for Italiano, who has given him subsequent game time this term, as Lucumi has played in 23 games in the ongoing campaign.

Whether the Black Cats will make an offer for Lucumi this month to bring him in to strengthen their backline early remains to be seen.