Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Leeds United now face competition for Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, as Bundesliga club Wolfsburg are exploring a ‘surprising deal’ to take him to the Volkswagen Arena.

On the books at Union Berlin, the centre-back has been clear that he will not extend a contract which runs out next summer at the capital club.

As such, Union Berlin are aware that selling Doekhi during this month’s transfer window is their only chance to bring in cash from his departure.

There is interest from the Premier League, where Aston Villa and Leeds United have been ‘showing particular interest’ in signing the defender.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has moved to a three at the back system, which has increased his need for centre-back depth, while Aston Villa need more options amid their battle to remain in the Premier League title conversation.

The pair though are now set to face competition for the signature of Doekhi as, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Wolfsburg are eyeing a ‘surprising deal’ to land the defender.

Wolfsburg were thrashed 8-1 by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Sunday and are desperate to respond by bolstering their backline.

Aston Villa Leeds United Ezri Konsa Joe Rodon Victor Lindelof Pascal Struijk Tyrone Mings Jaka Bijol Pau Torres Sebastiaan Bornauw Lamare Bogarde Ethan Ampadu Centre-back options

Doekhi has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and his potential was noted towards the start of his career by Watford and West Ham United.

Norwich City and Newcastle United were then keen on the defender when he was at Vitesse, while he was also admired by Scottish giants Rangers.

Doekhi spent the majority of his career playing in the Netherlands, as he had spells with Excelsior, Ajax and Vitesse, before he made a move to Union Berlin.

The 27-year-old has been a regular at Die Eisernen and he is fully expected to leave the club with six months left on his current deal at the Bundesliga club.

If Wolfsburg do firm up their interest with an offer for the defender then it remains to be seen if Aston Villa or Leeds will respond with their own concrete bid.