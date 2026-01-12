Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon believes a week’s rest before their next game will do Daniel Farke’s men the world of good following a busy Christmas period of games.

Leeds emerged from the busy festive fixture list by beating Championship side Derby County 3-1 in their FA Cup third round fixture at Pride Park on Sunday.

The game against second tier opposition gave boss Farke a chance to rest some overworked first-team stars, as had been predicted by one Leeds legend.

Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all named on the bench for the meeting with the Rams.

Joel Piroe got a rare start and did so well that one former Leeds star now believes the club should not be looking at letting him go this month.

Since the start of December, Leeds have played nine games in all competitions, often featuring in three game weeks, and their form has been positive, building a gap over the bottom three in the Premier League.

Farke’s much applauded switch to a back three, which has resulted in a great run of form, has seen the German maintain a consistent starting eleven.

Result Competition Fulham 1-0 Leeds United Premier League Fulham 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Fulham 2-0 Leeds United FA Cup Last three Leeds United-Fulham meetings

Despite few changes to his starting eleven, the German’s bench options have come on and made a massive impact for Leeds, in the view of Whites legend Nigel Martyn.

With a week’s gap before the next fixture against Fulham on Saturday, former Leeds defender Kilgallon believes it will be a great time for players with a few knocks to rest up.

Kilgallon heaped praise on Farke’s side for the great performances during the past month, crediting the players for the positive outlook after the festive period.

“They have had load of games”, Kilgallon said on LUTV (23:32).

“Christmas time, start of January is always busy and they have done great from it.

“They really have come out and it looks more positive now.

“Lads that a have few knocks now can rest up.

“But it is always nice to have that week, little bit of a breather, a couple of days off maybe.”

He added that there will be a buzz at the club with the break, after finishing off the busy period with an FA Cup victory.

“It is a buzz about the place, another good win and a great way to finish all them fixtures now with another nice FA Cup run.”

Leeds are yet to make any changes in their squad during the ongoing winter window, but there has been interest in defender Sebastiaan Bornauw.

His departure could well see a fresh defensive face and Leeds are keen on Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, who has six months left on his contract.

It remains to be seen if Leeds bring in a new signing before they host high-flying Fulham on Saturday.