West Ham United ‘have been mulling’ calling back Kaelan Casey from his Swansea City loan due to his lack of game time, but they are yet to make a final decision, according to journalist Tom Coleman.

The Brentwood-born defensive talent is a product of West Ham’s highly rated youth set-up.

Casey has broken through into the West Ham first team and has turned out for the club in the Conference League and the Premier League, where he was given his debut in 2024.

The Hammers believe that Casey, 21, needs regular game time to further his development however and sent him on an ambitious loan to the Championship.

They picked Swansea as his destination, but the loan move to Wales has so far not turned out to West Ham’s satisfaction.

The England Under-20 international has started only three games for the Welsh side, while starting four games in the EFL Cup and one against West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Swansea do have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Vitor Matos, someone who impressed Jurgen Klopp early in his coaching career.

Loan star On loan from Malick Yalcouye Brighton Ishe Samuels-Smith Chelsea Manuel Benson Burnley Kaelan Casey West Ham United Swansea City’s loan stars

Casey’s situation though has not yet changed and he continues to be on the fringes in Wales.

The situation means that West Ham ‘have been mulling’ whether to terminate the loan ahead of time and bring Casey back to the capital.

No final decision has been made yet though.

Ben Cabango and Cameron Burgess are the go-to centre-back pairing at the Swans and Casey has only been managing with occasional substitute appearances.

Swansea are a lowly 17th in the Championship table and have another four games in January, with Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Watford the opposition.

How long West Ham leave the situation remains to be seen, as they may well want to line up another loan if he is called back.

Casey’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Hammers, who will want to see their young defender play regularly.