Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is ‘pressing to return to Flamengo’, amid the Brazilian giants waiting for the player’s entourage to meet with the Hammers.

The Hammers are struggling badly in the Premier League this season and Paqueta has been unable to make a telling impact.

Paqueta is keen to move on from the London Stadium and there has been consistent interest in the midfielder from his homeland of Brazil.

He was wanted by Aston Villa during last summer’s transfer window, but West Ham were firm that they were not prepared to do business and Paqueta stayed put.

Now Flamengo, a club Paqueta was on the books at earlier in his career, are trying to bring him back to Brazil.

It is a move that the midfielder wants and, according to Brazilian journalist Raisa Simplicio, ‘Paqueta is pressing to return to Flamengo’.

Paqueta’s entourage are expected to hold a meeting with West Ham and Flamengo are waiting for those discussions to take place before they take ‘the next step’ in talks with the Hammers.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It is suggested West Ham had indicated that they would want around €57m in order to agree to sell Paqueta, while Flamengo have offered between €30m and €32m.

However, the Brazilians could potentially go up to around €40m; earlier this month it became clear that at West Ham’s current asking price, the deal was not one Flamengo could do.

Whether West Ham will be prepared to lower their demands in order to strike a deal remains to be seen, but the Hammers may well not want an unhappy player on the books.

There could be further departures from the London Stadium in this month’s transfer window.

Midfielder Guido Rodriguez is of interest to Italian giants Juventus, though discussions on that move have hit choppy waters.

The Hammers have already loaned out George Earthy, with the player sealing a return to Bristol City and hailing Ashton Gate as feeling like home.