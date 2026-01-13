Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘given total openness’ to Roma to sign Donyell Malen on loan with an option to buy, but the Giallorossi would be able to offer further guarantees to the player.

Roma are moving to try to add the Dutch attacker to the ranks in this month’s transfer window, with Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini keen for further firepower.

Malen has begun to make an impact at Aston Villa and was praised by Unai Emery for carrying out the tactical instructions he has been given.

The Dutchman also stressed his mentality in November, expressing belief that he will always come out on top in situations, while admitting it did take him time to adjust to the Premier League.

Given his adaptation, there have been some eyebrows raised at the prospect of Malen leaving Villa Park, but it is very much on the agenda.

Roma managed to reach an agreement with Aston Villa earlier this week and have been working hard on the deal.

And Roma do remain confident that they will be able to stay the course for Malen.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Aston Villa have ‘given total openness’ to Malen joining Roma on loan with an option to buy, which would become an obligation if Roma get Champions League football.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on Malen, giving the player another option, and as such, Roma could go the extra mile.

Roma could guarantee to turn the option to buy into an obligation in the event they finish in a Europa League spot and not a Champions League spot.

Such a proposal would offer Malen some further reassurance that his move to Roma was one which would be likely to become permanent.

Atletico Madrid are set to bring in a chunk of money, with Conor Gallagher moving to Tottenham Hotspur for €40m.

Gallagher has already said goodbye to his Atletico Madrid team-mates in advance of returning to England to sign for Spurs.

Roma remain confident though they are well placed to sign Malen.