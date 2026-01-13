Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa talent Zepiqueno Redmond has returned to Villa Park from his Huddersfield Town loan and top clubs from the Championship and League One are keen on him, according to journalist Jacob Tanswell.

The Rotterdam-born talent was nurtured in Dutch giants Feyenoord’s academy, and even made two appearances in the Champions League last season, starting against Serie A giants AC Milan.

However, he moved on from the Eredivisie outfit upon his contract expiry last summer and Aston Villa snapped him up on a free transfer.

The versatile teenage attacker is highly rated and Villa sent him on loan to League One club Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan to play senior English football.

When the Dutchman joined the Terriers, he stressed that Lee Grant’s side need to get promotion up to the Championship.

His loan spell, though, was damaged early doors, as he sustained a lengthy foot injury back in mid-September at the League One side.

Redmond did not feature for the Terriers, who have recently picked up their form, again, and now he has been recalled from his Huddersfield Town loan.

Club Years Feyenoord 2024-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Huddersfield Town (loan) 2025-2026 Redmond’s career history

The Dutch Under-19 international, though, is not expected to stay put at Aston Villa to play for their youth team, as the Villans are eyeing another loan for him.

And it has been suggested that top sides from League One and the Championship want to secure Redmond’s services.

Redmond can play either as a winger or as a proper striker, which could be an attractive prospect for EFL clubs.

It is unclear which sides are targeting the youngster, but Villa will also look to loan him out to a club where he will have guaranteed game time, after his first half of the season was spoiled with injury.

Redmond is sure to be keen to play week in, week out, and Aston Villa may also want to check that any side he joins have a style that is not too far off that which Unai Emery deploys.

Whether Redmond will find a suitable loan destination in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.

Huddersfield currently have another player from Aston Villa on loan in the shape of Josh Feeney, who Terriers boss Grant hailed as ‘ready and capable’.