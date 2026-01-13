Bristol Rovers are set to miss out on winger Tanatswa Nyakuhwa, who is swapping League One side Cardiff City for Newport County on loan, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff are top of the League One table and are on course for a speedy return to the Championship.

Brian Barry-Murphy, who was appointed in the summer, has made the Bluebirds a formidable unit, but winger Nyakuhwa is firmly on the fringes in Wales.

The Irish boss has started a consistent attacking line up in the league and Cardiff are prepared to let the 20-year-old depart on loan to seek game time.

League Two pair Bristol Rovers and Newport have both shown interest in snapping up Nyakuhwa on loan this month.

Steve Evans is looking to drive the Gas up the League Two standings and away from relegation danger, with adding fresh faces this month a priority.

Evans has insisted that Bristol Rovers should be much higher up the league given the budget they have available.

Game Competition Plymouth Argyle (H) EFL Trophy Colchester United (H) League Two Salford City (A) League Two Bristol Rovers’ next three games

However, it appears that Bristol Rovers are missing out on tempting the Cardiff man to join as he is set for Newport.

Evans, who believes Bristol Rovers are the second biggest club he has managed, may be disappointed to miss out on the 20-year-old.

The Gas are bottom two in the fourth-tier for goals scored and a poor offensive output is one of the main reasons for their disastrous season.

Newport though are deep in trouble, sitting rock bottom of the League Two table and having picked up just 17 points from their 24 league games so far.

Evans’ Bristol Rovers side are due to play host to Newport at the Mem at the end of this month and it remains to be seen if Nyakuhwa features for the visitors on the day.