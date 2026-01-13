Carl Recine/Getty Images

Cardiff City ‘are advancing in talks’ with Everton to scoop up goalkeeper Harry Tyrer, according to Toffees insider The Bobble.

The Crosby-born talent is a product of Everton’s youth academy, but he is down the goalkeeping pecking order at the Hill Dickinson.

His exploits at youth level for Everton did not go unnoticed and when he faced West Ham United, a Hammers talent dubbed him ‘class’.

Tyrer was sent on his first loan spell away from the club in 2022 to Chester, with Everton looking to introduce him into men’s football.

The young custodian spent a season on loan at Chesterfield, and last season, League One club Blackpool had him on loan for the entirety of the campaign.

Ex-Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was impressed with the 24-year-old’s performances at the Seasiders last term and the Tangerines wanted him back last summer.

Tyrer, though, was not loaned back out in the summer window and featured for Everton’s Under-21s for the first half of the season.

Game Competition Bradford City (A) League One Stockport County (H) League One Barnsley (H) League One Cardiff City’s next three games

Now, though, the English goalkeeper could be on the move in the ongoing winter window.

League One table-toppers Cardiff City are advancing in talks to sign Tyrer from Everton this month.

It is not clear if Cardiff are signing him on a permanent deal or if he will head out on his fourth loan away from the club.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are four points clear at the top of the League One table and ex-West Ham man Nathan Trott is his go-to choice in goal.

Trott played in Denmark with Vejle and FC Copenhagen before he moved to the Welsh club in the summer window on a season-long loan spell.

Tyrer played 38 League One games last term for Blackpool and impressed as he kept 12 clean sheets for the Seasiders.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to take the starting spot ahead of Trott, as Barry-Murphy’s side are on track to make a comeback to the Championship.