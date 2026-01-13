Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Valencia were interested in signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United, but ‘did not advance’ in the pursuit and he is heading to Fiorentina.

Harrison has struggled for regular game time under Daniel Farke at Leeds this season and the German is prepared to let him move on.

He did play a prominent role during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge and was hailed by one former Whites star for showing incredible work ethic.

The winger has made more than 200 appearances for Leeds, but decided to seek a loan move away when they were relegated.

Harrison spent two years on loan at Everton, where he impressed then Toffees boss Sean Dyche.

Farke brought Harrison on as a substitute at the beginning of the campaign, but he has played only one minute of football in Leeds’ last ten league games.

Now Leeds are fully prepared to let Harrison go and he is in the process of signing for Serie A side Fiorentina.

Club New York City FC Manchester City Middlesbrough Leeds United Everton Clubs Jack Harrison has been at

Harrison will join Fiorentina on loan until the end of the season and La Viola will have an option to buy included in the deal.

He did almost have an option in La Liga though, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, as Valencia were keen on him.

Valencia though ‘did not advance’ in talks with Leeds for Harrison.

He is the second Whites player that Los Che have been looking at this month as they also made an attempt for Illan Meslier.

Fiorentina will now look to finalise the capture of Harrison as soon as possible and throw him into what is a relegation battle at the club.

La Viola currently sit 18th in the Serie A table, but have experienced an upturn in form.

Fabio Paratici is set to become the club’s new sporting director from the start of February, but his influence in the transfer market already looks to be being felt.