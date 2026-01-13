George Wood/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor are now ‘officially in the race’ for Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer, who they will be making ‘an offer’ for in the coming days.

The Brazil-born talent started his youth career at Dutch giants Feyenoord and played 50 senior games for PEC Zwolle before Coventry City snapped him up.

He impressed in his three-year spell at the Sky Blues, with 19 goals and 19 assists in 132 appearances for the Championship outfit.

Back in the summer of 2023, the Blades paid a hefty £15m for the creative Dutchman, and he has been a top player for them.

Hamer attracted top-flight interest in 2024’s summer window, as Wolves were credited with an interest in the ex-Netherlands youth international, but those links were played down.

Leeds United also wanted Hamer, and one former EFL star stressed that the Whites wanted him ‘badly’.

His performances at the Blades have been impressive, which earned him the Championship’s Player of the Season award last term.

Player Played for Okay Yokuslu West Brom Stefan Savic Manchester City Ozan Tufan Watford, Hull City Andre Onana Manchester United Paul Onuachu Southampton Trabzonspor players who played in England

Hamer’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027 and he is attracting genuine transfer interest in the ongoing winter window.

According to Turkish journalist Safa Can Konuksever, Turkish side Trabzonspor are ‘officially in the race’ to sign the Blades star.

It has been suggested that the Black Sea Storm will be ‘making an offer’ to the Championship side this month.

Last summer, Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven wanted to sign Hamer, while Trabzonspor also held an interest then too.

It is unclear what level of offer Trabzonspor are looking to make and whether Hamer wants to quit the Blades to head to Turkey.

Trabzonspor have a number of former Premier League players on the books and it remains to be seen if Hamer will soon be joining the group.