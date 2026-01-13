Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have a hurdle to overcome in their pursuit of winger Andreas Skov Olsen as Wolfsburg ‘demand a fee to loan’ him to the Gers.

Last January, Skov Olsen made the move from Club Brugge to Wolfsburg, signing a contract extending until the summer of 2029.

The winger has made only eight appearances this season for the Bundesliga outfit under Daniel Bauer, netting once, with Wolfsburg struggling to impress in the German top flight.

Rangers wanted Skov Olsen before he headed to Club Brugge and lodged a bid, but lost out to the Belgian club.

The Gers are back in the hunt for the Dane and have been trying to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg to loan him.

However, there is an issue as Wolfsburg are demanding a fee to loan him to Rangers, according to Danish outlet Bold.

The two clubs are holding talks about a loan move, while the discussions are also including a potential option for Rangers to buy being included in the agreement.

It has been suggested that Skov Olsen is edging closer to finalising personal terms with Rangers, with talks progressing steadily as both parties work toward reaching an agreement.

Rangers have used the current transfer window to bolster their squad ahead of important clashes, already securing fellow Dane Tochi Chukwuani from Sturm Graz, while Romaine Mundle is on their radar, the winger having seen limited minutes at Sunderland.

Country For Denmark Nordsjaelland Italy Bologna Belgium Club Brugge Germany Wolfsburg Countries Andreas Skov Olsen has played his football in

Signing Danish players appears to be the flavour of the month at Rangers, with it recently claimed the Gers are leading the hunt for BK Hacken’s Silas Andersen, identifying the midfielder as a priority target.

Skov Olsen is a seasoned Denmark international with 40 caps for the country to his name and landing him could well be seen as something of a coup for Rangers, while it would also mark the culmination of interest which has spanned four years.

Rangers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak under German boss Danny Rohl and sit second in the Scottish Premiership table with 44 points, just three behind Hearts, who have a game in hand.

If negotiations progress smoothly, the Dane’s anticipated arrival could provide a timely boost as the Gers aim to sustain momentum and enhance their bid for the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Skov Olsen was of interest to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career.