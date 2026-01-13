Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher ‘has said goodbye’ to his Atletico Madrid team-mates as he closes in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa had been leading the race for Gallagher until Tottenham launched a hijack attempt on Monday.

Gallagher was willing to join either club, but in the end picked Tottenham as he believes he will get more starts in north London and game time is key for the midfielder.

Now Tottenham are moving quickly to get the capture over the line and, according to Spanish journalist Ruben Uria, Gallagher ‘has said goodbye’ to his Atletico Madrid team-mates.

He is heading to England to complete his switch to Tottenham, who will be hoping he can come through his medical without an issue.

Atletico Madrid will bring in around €40m from the sale of the midfielder.

Gallagher came through the youth set-up at Chelsea and had a host of loans away from Stamford Bridge before he was sold to Atletico Madrid in 2024.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

He had been reluctant to move to Spain at the time, preferring to stay in London, but was told by Chelsea he would not be considered for selection if he remained.

Tottenham were keen on Gallagher while he was still on the books at Chelsea.

Several loan spells away from Chelsea helped Gallagher to rapidly up his development and one former Tottenham star lauded him for taking his game to another level at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher, who enjoys working hard on the pitch in the view of one of his former coaches, will be looking to instantly put himself in contention to play under Thomas Frank.

Former Brentford boss Frank is now coming under major pressure at Tottenham, with his sides not producing the kind of football many Spurs fans enjoy, while also underachieving on the pitch.

Frank’s Spurs team have won just two Premier League games at home all season and are closer to the bottom three than the top three, sitting a lowly 14th in the standings.

With Rodrigo Bentancur having gone under the knife due to a hamstring injury, Frank will want to see Gallagher hit the ground running.