Napoli ‘recently enquired’ about Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, but Roma ‘remain the club furthest along’ in talks, despite a ‘standstill’ being reached.

Dragusin, who joined Tottenham in the winter of 2024 under Ange Postecoglou, was sidelined for the remainder of last season following a ligament injury.

He struggled to nail down a spot after he first arrived and his agent made clear that Dragusin would not be happy with limited game time going forward.

The 23-year-old’s injury changed the picture, but he has now returned to Thomas Frank’s squad and is fully match-fit, with his agent highlighting that he looks stronger, faster, and more flexible, though consistent game time is still crucial.

Serie A heavyweights Roma have been putting in the legwork on a deal to bring Dragusin back to Italy, while RB Leipzig are interested in signing the defender.

Now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Napoli ‘recently enquired’ about Dragusin’s situation in north London.

Roma are still considered to be the club furthest along the line in terms of talks, however their efforts are at a ‘standstill’ as there is no agreement with Tottenham about the structure of the deal.

The Giallorossi would like a loan with an option to buy, which does not convince Spurs.

Kevin Danso’s permanent transfer to Tottenham over the summer has further curtailed opportunities for Dragusin to establish himself in the club’s starting lineup.

Club Country Roma Italy Napoli Italy RB Leipzig Germany Fiorentina Italy Keen on Radu Dragusin this month

Now is not the first time the Romania international has been linked with a move to Italy, having attracted interest from Juventus last season, though a transfer ultimately failed to materialise.

This season, the 23-year-old has barely featured for Tottenham, clocking just five minutes as a late substitute in the league clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and a move away from north London may well prove to be what he wants given the limited action.

The Romanian’s reputation remains strong in Serie A following an impressive spell at Genoa, reflected in the continued attention from a number of clubs in Italy as a result.

Fiorentina made an enquiry last month, and now with former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici leading their business, extra intrigue has been added to the mix.

Dragusin’s will could be key to what happens before the deadline in the ongoing window.