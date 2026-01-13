Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United have not given up on their interest in Cruzeiro attacker Kaio Jorge and could use money from selling Lucas Paqueta to launch a renewed bid.

Paqueta wants to leave West Ham during this month’s transfer window and Flamengo are trying to take him back to Brazil.

They are short of meeting West Ham’s asking price for the midfielder and are waiting to see the outcome of a discussion between the player’s entourage and the Hammers.

West Ham are keen on Cruzeiro attacker Kaio Jorge, but have already failed with one approach and the player has just signed a new contract.

Despite the new deal, West Ham along with Flamengo, have not given up and remain interested in signing Kaio Jorge.

West Ham are, according to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, ‘considering a renewed attempt’ to sign the Cruzeiro man.

It is suggested that West Ham could well use the funds raised from selling Paqueta to go back in for Kaio Jorge.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Cruzeiro have just extended the attacker’s contract through until 2030 – he had been under contract until 2028 – and have given him a substantial pay rise.

They turned down a proposal of €30m from Flamengo, who would have been prepared to double the player’s wages.

Kaio Jorge hit 21 goals in 33 Brazilian Serie A games across the course of last year, along with chipping in with a further eight assists.

He also struck five times in eight games in the Copa do Brasil.

The 23-year-old has also attracted interest from Aston Villa, who made an enquiry towards the end of last year about the possibility of signing him.

Cruzeiro rebuffed the enquiry and insisted it was not the right time to talk about letting the forward depart.

With the January transfer window open, Cruzeiro are not out of the woods when it comes to keeping Kaio Jorge yet.