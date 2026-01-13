Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could ‘top any offer’ made for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande from Liverpool, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Spurs are looking to back manager Thomas Frank in the January window, as the club seek to set themselves up for a strong second half to the campaign.

Conor Gallagher is close to signing for Spurs, after Tottenham hijacked Aston Villa’s move by promising more starts to the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The north London side are also said to be closing in on Brazilian prospect Souza from Santos, who will shore up Frank’s options for the left-back position.

Sani Suleiman, who leads the charts for teenagers outside Europe’s big five leagues for progressive ball carries per 90 minutes, was also wanted by Tottenham, but it is RB Leipzig who have landed the prospect.

Mathys Tel meanwhile, is unhappy with his situation with Spurs and is seeking a transfer as he wants more game time ahead of the World Cup, though Tottenham are not eager to grant that request.

Brennan Johnson has already departed to Crystal Palace and Spurs will be wanting to reinvest the proceeds to freshen up a labouring frontline.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Liverpool have made a feeble defence to their Premier Leaguetitle and have struggled with both performances and results.

Despite record spending last summer, the Reds look stretched across multiple positions on the pitch.

An injury to Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah being away with Egypt, and a failure to replace Luis Diaz in the summer has meant that Liverpool have looked blunt in attack, as they fielded Cody Gakpo as a starting striker of late.

The Reds have demonstrated in the recent past that they do not react to injuries or form by splashing out large sums of money on short-term fixes, Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies being brought in for paltry sums during the January window of the 2020/21 season, during which time they lost all three of their senior centre-backs to injury, a case in point of their thinking.

Liverpool though, have also shown that they are willing to bring forward their plans when they risk losing one of their long-term targets to a rival club, as they did with Diaz and Gakpo, to name but a few examples.

Yan Diomande has seen his stock rise rapidly since joining RB Leipzig in the summer from Leganes after the German club paid his release clause.

His meteoric rise is further evident with Diomande’s national team call-up and debut, with the winger starting in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Ivory Coast’s loss to Salah’s Egypt.

Diomande has emerged as a long-term target for Liverpool and they might be pressed to act if Tottenham put in a bid, with Spurs’ interest in the player becoming known in the recent weeks.

Tottenham though, it is said, could ‘top any offer’ made by Liverpool, as they seek to outbid the Reds to get their man.

Further, it is suggested that Tottenham view Diomande as somebody who would ‘work for them’ in the present and also as an ‘investment’ for the future, while any deal would require over £40m to prise him away from RB Leipzig.

Both clubs have a history of doing business with the Bundesliga club, as Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai all took the familiar path when they were recruited by Liverpool, while Fabio Carvalho headed the other way, on loan in 2023.

Tottenham signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in the summer, but the Dutchman has struggled to settle in the Premier League, with one former Premier League star stating his belief that Simons lacks the physicality required to be a success in England.

The previous deals will certainly smoothen negotiations between the clubs, but it remains to be seen how far each club are willing to take the deal in January, with no concrete steps taken yet.