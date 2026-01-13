Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Santos left-back Souza could have his move to Tottenham Hotspur finalised on Thursday, as he is due to arrive in north London on Wednesday, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The north London club have an injury crisis again this season, as a host of their players are currently out; fingers were pointed at Ange Postecoglou for Tottenham’s injuries last term, but the pattern appears to be repeating under Thomas Frank.

Spurs have been looking to bring in players to strengthen their squad to have a smoother second half of the campaign and they are linked with multiple stars across the world.

Most notably, they are set to bring in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, as he preferred a move to Spurs over Aston Villa, who were also keen; he believes that he will get more game time at the London club.

The England international has now said his goodbyes to his team-mates in Spain and he will be having his Spurs medical today.

The former Chelsea man is not the only player they are bringing in this week and they are set to bring in a new left-back.

Spurs have been working to do a deal to sign Souza from Santos and recently it emerged that only the bureaucratic details remained before a deal was ironed out.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

And now it has been suggested that he will arrive in England later on Wednesday to go through his medical tests to complete his move.

Spurs hope to complete the formalities for Souza on Thursday, but he is not expected to be part of the matchday squad against West Ham United on Saturday.

Thomas Frank has been playing Ben Davies as the starting left-back in recent games, but the Welshman has interest from other clubs.

He is also in the twilight years of his career and Djed Spence has mostly featured as the left-back, as Desiny Udogie has not been able to shake off his injury issues.

Souza is only 19 and has 38 senior appearances for Brazilian Serie A club Santos to his name; he will provide the Spurs boss with a natural left-back option going forward.

The former Brazil youth international will need to build his match sharpness as the Brazilian Serie A season ended last month and he has not played a match since.