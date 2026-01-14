Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ligue 1 club Paris FC have reached an agreement with Wolves for midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who will head to the French capital on loan.

The Old Gold brought in the Zimbabwe international last winter from French outfit Reims on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Wolves had to convince the Ligue 1 side on deadline day with ‘big compensation’ for the defensive midfielder.

He made a decent first impression in the second half of the last season, as he featured in 14 Premier League games and contributed to three goals directly.

Munetsi won seven of those 14 games at Molineux under previous boss Vitor Pereira, who was sacked after he oversaw a terrible start to the current term.

Rob Edwards has kept the Old Gold unbeaten since the turn of 2026, as he defeated West Ham United 3-0 in the league and stopped Everton and Manchester United from winning.

Wolves recently smashed Shrewsbury 6-1 in the FA Cup, but Munetsi has fallen out of favour at the Premier League outfit.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

And, it was suggested last month that he is not a player that the Welsh boss is counting on, with clubs in France keen on him.

Now it looks like the 29-year-old is heading to France, as according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ‘an agreement has been reached’ between Wolves and Paris FC for Munetsi.

It has been suggested that he will be joining the Ligue 1 club on a loan deal initially, and Paris FC will be adding an option to buy as well.

Les Parisiens are currently four points above the Ligue 1 relegation zone and are now set to strengthen at least ‘temporarily’ with the Wolves man.

Munetsi has an impressive 148-game tally in the French top flight, which came during his six-year spell at Reims.

He is not the only midfielder to be linked with a potential exit from Molineux this month, as Joao Gomes is being eyed by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Whether Wolves will look to bring in a new midfielder in the ongoing window to bolster the engine room remains to be seen.