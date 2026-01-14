Michael Steele/Getty Images

West Ham United face competition for former Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell as Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg ‘are pushing’ to snap him up from Toulouse, with an offer being prepared.

Cresswell plays as a centre-back for Ligue 1 club Toulouse having left Leeds for the French club in the summer of 2024, failing to find favour with Daniel Farke despite a notable loan spell at Millwall, which saw him win praise.

The former England Under-21 international came through the ranks at Leeds and made ten senior appearances for the Whites before the switch to Toulouse.

He did not feature much for Farke’s side in the German’s first season at Elland Road, with the Leeds boss insisting fierce competition in the backline was the reason.

When Cresswell departed Leeds, he admitted he was aiming to feel wanted, which Toulouse provided.

The move to France has proved to be great for Cresswell as he has become the first choice centre-back at Toulouse, starting all 17 of their Ligue 1 games this campaign.

The 23-year old’s brilliant performances made him of interest to several clubs across Europe including Roma.

Centre-back Max Kilman Igor Julio Konstantinos Mavropanos Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham’s centre-back options

West Ham were also pursuing Cresswell in the summer but a deadline day move to the London Stadium did not materialise after Toulouse rejected their bid.

They have him on their radar again in January, as they look to strengthen their backline in a very poor season.

Now, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, Wolfsburg are on Cresswell’s trail.

They ‘are pushing’ to snap him up and are ‘preparing an offer’ for the former Leeds man which could well be lodged this week.

The defender’s contract with Toulouse runs until summer 2028 and does not include a release clause, but Leeds do have a sell-on clause.

West Ham are 18th in the Premier League table and have conceded the most amount of goals in the top-flight.

A move for a sought after Cresswell could provide Nuno Espirito Santo’s side with some much needed defensive security.

If West Ham do intend to move for the former Leeds defender they may now need to accelerate their plans given Wolfsburg are serious about taking him to Germany.