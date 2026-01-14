Pete Norton/Getty Images

League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers and Newport County are interested in Weston-super-Mare’s lethal frontman Louis Britton, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Gas have been in absolute disarray in the last few seasons, especially the last campaign, where they got relegated from League One.

Following their relegation to League Two, former club boss Darrell Clarke was appointed to stabilise the ship and there were great expectations, but the move backfired.

Clarke was sacked almost a month ago and now experienced tactician Steve Evans is trying to save them from getting relegated, as the Gas currently sit 20th in the league table.

Evans has insisted Bristol Rovers are the second biggest club, behind Leeds United, that he has ever managed.

The Gas have struggled to score all season, as they have netted only 21 times in 24 games, and brought in former West Brom and Lincoln City striker Callum Morton on a free transfer in November.

Evans has stressed that a club’s budget is not the ultimate indication of a team’s success and the board are ready to back the manager this winter.

Bristol Rovers were keen on bringing in Tanatswa Nyakuhwa from Cardiff City, but he ended up joining Newport County on loan.

Game Competition Colchester United (H) League Two Salford City (A) League Two MK Dons (A) League Two Bristol Rovers’ next three games

Bristol Rovers, though, are looking at other attacking targets they want to bring in this month, and one non-league striker is on their radar.

It has been suggested that Weston-super-Mare’s in-demand hitman Britton is a player they are chasing.

However, with Newport County also keen, Bristol Rovers must again go head to head with the Exiles.

There are other EFL sides keen on the hitman too, although it is unclear at present who they are.

Britton was on Bristol City’s books for three years and scored one goal in his only appearance for the Robins in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has been a journeyman striker in the lower leagues over the years and now he could be back in League Two, as he has been in brilliant form at the Seagulls.

He has scored 17 times in 27 games for the non-league side this term and three of them have come in the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen if the Gas will be able to secure Britton’s services to boost their frontline for the rest of the season, as they look to improve under Evans.

The Gas are next due to play host to playoff chasing Colchester United in League Two this weekend.