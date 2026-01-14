George Wood/Getty Images

Brazilian giants Palmeiras have rejected a €35m bid for midfielder Allan, who has had a ‘significant enquiry’ from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with the door closed on an exit.

The versatile midfielder showed his quality in Figueirense’s youth system and back in 2019, Palmeiras picked him up for their academy.

He made his senior debut for the Verdao last year, at the beginning of the previous Brazilian Serie A season.

And he featured in 55 games in his first campaign for Palmeiras, scoring three goals and chipping in with three assists in the process.

Allan can play in a multitude of positions, but he showed his ability to find the back of the net in his youth days, with his 20 goals for Palmeiras Under-20s in 54 games.

The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting major European interest on the back of his impressive previous season, with clubs from England and Italy keen on him.

Palmeiras though are not playing ball and, according to Spanish journalist Edu Burgos, they have turned down a €35m bid from Napoli.

Club Boss Aston Villa Unai Emery Napoli Antonio Conte Newcastle United Eddie Howe Clubs keen on Allan

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa also want Allan and the pair put in a ‘significant enquiry’ about the prospect of taking him to England.

Palmeiras however will not offload Allan until the upcoming World Cup in the summer and have set a mammoth release clause worth €100m for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old wants to be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad and is expected to make a decision after that.

In June last year, the Verdao extended Allan’s contract until the end of 2029 to put themselves in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Newcastle have the Brazilian pair of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle of their park, and it remains to be seen if they will try to convince the young midfielder to join the contingent on Tyneside.

Aston Villa have a need for midfielders and wanted to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, but he picked Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Unai Emery’s men.