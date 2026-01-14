George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles could be looking at a substantial period out of action with a shoulder injury sustained in the FA Cup third round tie against Brentford, as the ‘early prognosis’ is not good, according to journalist Andy Giddings.

The Owls shot-stopper was forced off in the 60th minute in the 2-0 defeat against the Premier League side, which ended Wednesday’s FA Cup journey.

Charles joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 as a 16-year old from the youth set-up at Manchester City.

The young goalkeeper was involved in Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team training for several years before establishing himself as the number one under Henrik Pedersen this campaign.

The 20-year old is highly rated by the Owls hierarchy, with the club refusing bids for Charles from Rangers and West Ham United in the summer.

He started the season on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury and made nine starts after being available in mid-December.

The Northern Ireland international looks set to spend more time away from the pitch due to his latest injury setback.

Goalkeeper Age Pierce Charles 20 Logan Stretch 19 Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeepers

Now Wednesday could be without Charles for up to two months as the ‘early prognosis’ suggestions that level of timeframe will be needed to recover from the injury.

The Owls face an almost impossible task to secure survival in the Championship after being hit with several points deductions.

However, losing Charles would be significant for Wednesday as they only have teenager Logan Stretch as an available option between the sticks.

Stretch made the first appearance of his senior career after coming on as a substitute for Charles against Brentford.

Sheffield Wednesday signed Ethan Horvath on a six-month loan from Cardiff City in the summer, but the American has now returned to the Bluebirds after the completion of the deal.

The Owls are left with no senior goalkeeper within their ranks and it remains to be seen if they are able to bring in an emergency option this month.

A positive for Sheffield Wednesday though may be that, with Charles injured, it is less likely interested clubs will make a move for him this month.