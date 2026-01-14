Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton and Fenerbahce have ‘properly started’ negotiations for striker Youssef En-Nesyri, but there is ‘no agreement’ in place yet.

The Toffees have so far been inactive so far in the ongoing winter window, despite some of their key players being away with their national teams for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton did recall Harrison Armstrong from Preston North End and David Moyes has indicated he wants to do business.

The Toffees have shown their intent in signing new attackers, as they were one of the clubs who were keen on Brennan Johnson, who joined Crystal Palace.

They have also been credited with interest in Saint Etienne’s in-demand attacker Zuriko Davitashvili.

Beto and summer signing Thierno Barry have not been able to score freely and they have scored five Premier League goals combined in more than half a season.

Moyes’ side are keen on signing a new striker this month and have recently been linked with Moroccan hitman En-Nesyri.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Fenerbahce and Everton ‘have properly started’ talks today aimed at En-Nesyri moving to the Hill Dickinson.

Player Played for Caglar Soyuncu Leicester City Matteo Guendouzi Arsenal Fred Manchester United Edson Alvarez West Ham United Jhon Duran Aston Villa Anthony Musaba Sheffield Wednesday Nelson Semedo Wolves Marco Asensio Aston Villa Players who have played in England at Fenerbahce

The talks between the two clubs are centred around a loan with an option to buy, but there is ‘no agreement’ in place at present.

He is also on Nottingham Forest’s list, but it was suggested that the Morocco striker does not prefer to move to a cold country like England, which could be an obstacle for Everton also.

En-Nesyri, though, has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League for several years, as back in 2019, Arsenal wanted to sign him.

And London club West Ham United have been linked as a possible destination for the Moroccan over the years, but a move never materialised.

In the summer of 2024, the Super Lig club snapped him up from La Liga club Sevilla and he has been a lethal goalscorer for Fenerbahce.

En-Nesyri’s contract runs until 2029 at the Yellow Canaries and Everton will also need to overcome his preference to stay in a warm country, even if the clubs reach an agreement for the striker.

Whether the Toffees will finally be able to bring in the Morocco striker to England by the end of this month remains to be seen.