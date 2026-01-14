Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Brazilian club Bahia have ‘an agreement in principle’ with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Alejo Veliz, with Spurs ‘expected to try to terminate’ his ongoing loan at Rosario Central.

The Santa Fe-born attacker started his senior career with Argentine outfit Rosario Central, where he impressed with his performances and goal output.

In the summer of 2023, the north Londoners paid £13m to Los Canalls, tying him on a massive six-year deal in a sign of how highly they rated him.

Ex-Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was impressed with Veliz early doors and he stressed that he was ‘really encouraged’ by him.

However, the former Argentina youth international’s time, though, has not gone according to plan as he has featured in only eight games for the Premier League side.

He was sent on loan to Spain to play for Sevilla and Espanyol, but both spells were forgettable, and Veliz left the club on another loan last summer.

He is back at Rosario Central, where he has started 15 league games, scoring five times and assisting once, for a year, with six months left on the agreement.

Club Country Rosario Central Argentina Tottenham Hotspur England Sevilla Spain Espanyol Spain Clubs Alejo Veliz has played for

The Argentine league season ended last year, but Veliz is still scheduled to stay at Rosario Central on loan until the summer.

Now, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Brazilian Serie A outfit Bahia have made a bid to sign Veliz from Spurs on a permanent deal.

The clubs are now in advanced negotiations for the Argentine striker, with an agreement in principle already reached between Spurs and Bahia.

Tottenham though will need to end Veliz’s loan at Rosario Central and that is what they will try to do.

It is unclear whether the Argentine side are in a position to resist the early end of the loan.

It is not clear how much money Bahia have put on the table for the Spurs striker, but the offer is said to be ‘high’.

One of Veliz’s former coaches hailed Veliz as the best aerial threat in the Premier League, but he is leaving the English top flight after playing only eight games.

Spurs are set to bring in two new players in the shape of Souza and Conor Gallagher this week, and could look to bolster their frontline amid multiple injury issues.