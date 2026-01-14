Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher ‘has passed his medical’ ahead of a move from Atletico Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

Tottenham have secured the signing of Gallagher from Atletico Madrid for around €40m, with the midfielder poised to ink a five and a half-year deal at N17.

Aston Villa had initially been in pole position to sign the midfielder, but Spurs made a late swoop on Monday to hijack the deal.

Gallagher was open to either destination but ultimately chose Tottenham, confident he will see more starts in north London, with Rodrigo Bentancur’s hamstring injury leaving a midfield spot vacant and further boosting his prospects of regular game time.

In a rapid development, now Gallagher has passed his medical at the London club, clearing the final hurdle before officially joining Tottenham.

He said goodbye to his Atletico Madrid team-mates on Tuesday and now matters are moving towards a conclusion.

The 25-year-old, a product of Chelsea’s academy, spent much of his early career gaining experience on loan, with Spurs keeping tabs on the midfielder even before his Stamford Bridge exit.

At the time, he was hesitant to move to Spain, preferring to remain in London, but Chelsea made it clear he was not in their first-team plans.

Game Competition West Ham (H) Premier League Borussia Dortmund (H) Champions League Burnley (A) Premier League Tottenham’s next three games

Now, the switch to Spurs provides an ideal fit for both player and club.

With Spurs languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, Thomas Frank is under mounting pressure as his side continue to underperform and struggle for results.

This weekend, the Lilywhites have a prime opportunity to turn things around when they host a faltering West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a league clash.

Gallagher, lauded by a former coach for his relentless work rate, will be keen to force his way into the Danish tactician’s starting lineup and could make his debut on Saturday.

He will then be keen to hit the ground running and push his England ambitions on Thomas Tuchel, in what is the build up to the World Cup in the summer.

For Frank, the signing would appear to suggest he still has the backing of the Tottenham hierarchy, despite a number of fans now being convinced he is not the right manager for the club.

Frank suggested earlier this month, amid growing pressure, that he is ‘completely aligned’ with those above him at Tottenham.