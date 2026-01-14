Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Rangers have now struck an agreement with Wolfsburg over a loan fee for Andreas Skov Olsen, with the Danish winger poised to travel to Scotland today to complete his medical and put pen to paper on a deal running until the end of the season.

Skov Olsen only joined the Bundesliga side last January after making the switch from Club Brugge, committing his long-term future to Wolfsburg with a contract that stretches through to the summer of 2029.

Minutes have been hard to come by for the 26-year-old, who has been limited to eight outings under Daniel Bauer this season, registering a single goal amid Wolfsburg’s disappointing run in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have been demanding a loan fee in order to let Skov Olsen move to Ibrox and, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, after ‘intense negotiations over several days’, Rangers have agreed to give the Germans what they want.

The agreement means Skov Olsen will travel to Scotland today to be put through his medical paces by Rangers.

The clubs have also agreed on a purchase option in the deal, allowing the Gers to make the move permanent this summer from the German side if he impresses at Ibrox.

Prior to his 2022 transfer to Club Brugge, the Scottish giants made a bid for the winger but were beaten to the punch by the Belgian side.

Fact Born – 1999 First club – Nordsjaelland Denmark caps – 40 Trophies: Belgian league title x2 Denmark goals – 8 Most appearances – Club Brugge (124) Andreas Skov Olsen facts

This time, Danny Rohl has secured his man, who will join his countryman at Ibrox after Rangers secured Tochi Chukwuani from Sturm Graz.

Chasing Danish talent seems to be the trend this window at Rangers, with the Gers also keen on BK Hacken’s Silas Andersen, identifying the midfielder as a top priority.

Meanwhile, the Gers are also looking to loan Romaine Mundle, who has had limited opportunities on the pitch at Sunderland.

He was though picked in the Black Cats’ starting lineup at the weekend in the FA Cup.

Skov Olsen brings experience to the table with 40 caps, and landing him could provide the Glasgow giants with the edge needed to boost their Scottish Premiership title ambitions.

The Ibrox side occupy second place in the standings, trailing Hearts by just three points after five straight wins, keeping their title bid firmly in contention.