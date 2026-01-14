Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva has opened up about his failed transfer to Sporting Lisbon on the final day of the summer transfer window, stressing that neither club are to blame.

Silva joined Nottingham Forest from Vitoria de Guimaraes in August 2024, signing a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Struggling to make an impact under Nuno Espirito Santo, the 26-year-old managed just five starts in 32 Premier League appearances last season, scoring only three goals throughout the campaign.

He was expected to move on last summer and Sporting Lisbon reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest, but the deal fell through after the Portuguese side filed the paperwork just minutes past the deadline.

It was suggested in Portugal that Nottingham Forest only agreed to the deal late, which helped to scupper it.

Amid recriminations, the winger swiftly sealed a season-long loan to Turkish side Besiktas in mid-September, with the agreement including an option for the club to make the move permanent.

Silva feels that he is fortunate he managed to seal a move to Besiktas and is clear that he is happy playing for the Istanbul outfit.

The 26-year-old noted that, despite the dramatic timing, the situation should not be blamed on anyone, emphasising that there were no culprits on either side, neither Sporting Lisbon nor Nottingham Forest.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

He added that such scenarios are part of football negotiations, with each party looking out for their interests, and that the most important thing is that he is doing well and settled at his new club.

Silva told Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “Then we tried to find an alternative right away and fortunately I succeeded, I went to a big club that also wanted me a lot.

“I think it was good for everyone.

“It will be marked by happening the way it did, I think that if it hadn’t happened on the last day it wouldn’t have had the big impact it had.

“What they tell me is that it was for a minute, but I don’t think there is anyone to blame.

“My message is that no one tries to look for culprits neither on the part of Sporting, nor on the part of Nottingham, there were no culprits anywhere.

“These are negotiations, those who are in football know that this happens, each one defends their interests and the most important thing is for me to be well, and I am well”

The Portuguese attacker has made just eight appearances in the Super Lig this season, starting only twice and netting two goals, but he is determined to stake his claim in the Black Eagles’ starting lineup under Sergen Yalcin.

Whether Jota can break into Portugal’s star-studded squad for the 2026 World Cup remains to be seen, though he remains confident he can catch the eye of Roberto Martinez.

All eyes will be on whether Besiktas do take up the option to buy or whether Jota returns to parent club Nottingham Forest in the summer.