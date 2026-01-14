Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus have ‘no intention’ of recalling Douglas Luiz from his loan at Nottingham Forest in this month’s transfer window.

Luiz joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year loan deal from Juventus at the start of the season, with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent.

The Tricky Trees were reluctant to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer and the Brazilian midfielder has been used sporadically during his time at the City Ground.

He joined Juventus from Premier League side Aston Villa, where he made over 200 appearances, in summer 2024; only PSR concerns forced Villa to cash in on him.

The 27-year old midfielder has been looking to turn the page on a disappointing time at Juventus by shining during his loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, Luiz’s switch not been fruitful as he has found himself behind Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez in the centre-midfield positions.

The Brazil international has only made 13 appearances for the Tricky Trees so far, despite being managed by three different managers in the past six months; now it is Sean Dyche he is looking to impress.

Club Country Vasco da Gama Brazil Manchester City England Girona Spain Aston Villa England Juventus Italy Nottingham Forest England Clubs Douglas Luiz has played for

The lack of playing time for Luiz has raised questions about his near future, with it rated as all but certain that Nottingham Forest will not sign him permanently, while they have also been linked with wanting to bring in another midfielder.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Juventus could recall Luiz this month, but according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri have ‘no intention’ of such a move.

Nottingham Forest could yet sign another midfielder, which could well worsen Luiz’s situation at the City Ground.

They have asked about the situation of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Lazio, along with Davide Frattesi of Inter Milan.

The Tricky Trees brought in a host of players during the summer transfer window, but have gone backwards on last term’s impressive campaign.

Dyche, who is Forest’s third permanent boss this campaign, has steadied the ship enough for the club to maintain a seven-point lead above the final relegation spot after 21 games.

Nottingham Forest will hope to make significant improvements in the January window, in order to turn their season around.